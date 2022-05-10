Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Insider Robert Alan Hickey Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $42,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 260,688 shares in the company, valued at $4,436,909.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWMN opened at $15.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $199.74 million and a P/E ratio of 226.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $22.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.76.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Bowman Consulting Group had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $41.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 million. Analysts predict that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

BWMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Bowman Consulting Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bowman Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 244.9% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 712,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,720,000 after purchasing an additional 506,215 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 163,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 755.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 70,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

