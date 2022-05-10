Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ earnings. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.60) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics.

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCLI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 15,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 185.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 172,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 111,818 shares in the last quarter. 12.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BCLI traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $2.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,389. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.28. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.05.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.