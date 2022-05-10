BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrainsWay Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company. It is focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the Company’s proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder. BrainsWay Ltd. is based in Jerusalem, Israel. “

Separately, Loop Capital started coverage on BrainsWay in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BrainsWay presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of BrainsWay stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.49. 18,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,459. BrainsWay has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.96 million, a PE ratio of -24.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.96.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 13.22% and a negative net margin of 26.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BrainsWay will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWAY. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in BrainsWay in the second quarter worth approximately $1,684,000. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in BrainsWay by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,397,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,263,000 after acquiring an additional 21,241 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in BrainsWay by 11.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,168,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,357,000 after acquiring an additional 116,510 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 63.9% during the third quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 843,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after buying an additional 329,007 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 212,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

