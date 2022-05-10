Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Brickell Biotech, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing prescription therapeutics for treatment of skin diseases. The company’s pipeline consists of therapeutics for hyperhidrosis, cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, psoriasis, and other prevalent severe skin diseases. Its products include Prozac(R), Gemzar(R), Cialis(R), Evista(R), Talz(R), Humulin(R), Cymbalta(R), Dysport(R), Juvederm(R) and Kybella(R). Brickell Biotech Inc., formerly known as Vical Incorporated, is based in San Diego, United States. “
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BBI. William Blair assumed coverage on Brickell Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Brickell Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.
Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. Brickell Biotech had a negative return on equity of 163.84% and a negative net margin of 9,770.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brickell Biotech will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brickell Biotech by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,479 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Brickell Biotech by 14.6% in the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 699,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 89,345 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brickell Biotech by 11.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63,982 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Brickell Biotech in the third quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brickell Biotech by 54.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 245,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 87,100 shares during the period. 14.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. The company develops sofpironium bromide, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; BBI-02, an oral DYRK1A inhibitor for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and BBI-10, a covalent stimulator of interferon genes inhibitor for the potential treatment of autoinflammatory and rare genetic diseases, as well as next-generation kinase inhibitors.
