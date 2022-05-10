Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Raises Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.
Shares of BRDG traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.97. 349,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,223. Bridge Investment Group has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.09.
Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 41.64%. The company had revenue of $107.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bridge Investment Group will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRDG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bridge Investment Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridge Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.
About Bridge Investment Group (Get Rating)
Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.
