Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BRDG shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bridge Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRDG. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Bridge Investment Group by 764.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

BRDG traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.99. 2,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,007. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Bridge Investment Group has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $25.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.09.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 41.64%. The firm had revenue of $107.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Bridge Investment Group will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

