Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc Acquires 9,581 Shares of Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 9,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $65,054.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,752,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,266,392.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 9th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 5,400 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $36,288.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 4,900 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $32,438.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOV opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.83. Brightcove Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $286.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Brightcove had a positive return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered Brightcove from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brightcove presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCOV. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Brightcove by 400.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Brightcove during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the third quarter worth $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Brightcove by 56.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brightcove by 90.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

