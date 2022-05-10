Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc Purchases 5,400 Shares

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $36,288.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,757,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,970,037.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 5th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 9,581 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $65,054.99.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 4,900 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $32,438.00.

Shares of BCOV stock opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $286.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average is $8.83. Brightcove Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCOV. Lynrock Lake LP acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove in the fourth quarter worth about $7,947,000. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in Brightcove by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,844,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,900,000 after acquiring an additional 743,359 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brightcove during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,158,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Brightcove by 3,776.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 299,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 291,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Brightcove by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 491,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 266,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCOV. TheStreet lowered Brightcove from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

