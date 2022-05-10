Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.20% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Brighthouse Financial is poised to benefit from growth opportunities, given its expansive and compelling suite of life and annuity products and a strong market presence. Focus on exiting transition service agreements should lower costs. The company has been reducing expenses from 2019 onward with gradual exits from TSAs. Brighthouse Financial witnessed record sales for both Shield Level annuities and variable annuities with FlexChoice Access in 2021. Brighthouse is also revamping the life insurance business to ramp up annuity sales. Shares of Brighthouse Financial have outperformed its industry in a year. The company remains focused on transitioning the business mix to less capital-intensive products. However, escalating expenses weigh on margin expansion and high debt level raises financial risk for the company.”

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.60.

BHF traded down $4.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,540. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $40.03 and a twelve month high of $62.33.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.80. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 188,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,748,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 30.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 1,227.7% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 258,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,361,000 after buying an additional 239,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brighthouse Financial (BHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.