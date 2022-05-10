BrightView (NYSE:BV) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.47% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BrightView Holdings, Inc. is a provider of commercial landscaping services primarily in the United States. It provides services from landscape maintenance and enhancements to tree care and landscape development for corporate and commercial properties, HOAs, public parks, hotels and resorts, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, educational institutions, restaurants and retail and golf courses. BrightView Holdings, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

Get BrightView alerts:

Separately, William Blair downgraded BrightView from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BrightView currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

BV stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.02. 258,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. BrightView has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $18.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 1.31.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. BrightView had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BrightView will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of BrightView by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 367,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 18,360 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BrightView by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView in the third quarter worth about $1,083,000. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of BrightView by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,314,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,161,000 after buying an additional 64,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP increased its stake in shares of BrightView by 314.1% in the third quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 527,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period.

About BrightView (Get Rating)

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BrightView (BV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.