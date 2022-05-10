Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 93.77% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Brink’s updated its FY22 guidance to $5.50-6.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $55.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.38. Brink’s has a 52 week low of $53.90 and a 52 week high of $81.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 38.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BCO. TheStreet upgraded Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

In related news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 5,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $352,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Brink’s by 56.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Brink’s by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Brink’s during the third quarter worth approximately $316,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Brink’s by 37.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Brink’s by 24.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. 99.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

