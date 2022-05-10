Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.50-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.52 billion-$4.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.59 billion.Brink’s also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.50-6.00 EPS.

Shares of BCO stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,654. Brink’s has a 52-week low of $53.90 and a 52-week high of $81.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.49.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 93.77% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brink’s will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.65%.

BCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Brink’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Brink’s from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Brink’s from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In related news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 5,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $352,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Brink’s by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,391,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,511,000 after purchasing an additional 49,296 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Brink’s by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,907 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Brink’s by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Brink’s by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 355,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,293,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Brink’s by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

