Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.50-6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.52-4.67, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.59 billion.Brink’s also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.50-$6.00 EPS.

BCO traded up $2.88 on Tuesday, hitting $58.78. 10,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,654. Brink’s has a 12 month low of $53.90 and a 12 month high of $81.14. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.38.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 93.77% and a net margin of 2.46%. Brink’s’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brink’s will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is 38.65%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BCO. StockNews.com upgraded Brink’s from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Brink’s from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brink’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

In other news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 5,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $352,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Brink’s by 56.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

