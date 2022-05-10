Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.50-6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.52-4.67, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.59 billion.Brink’s also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.50-$6.00 EPS.
BCO traded up $2.88 on Tuesday, hitting $58.78. 10,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,654. Brink’s has a 12 month low of $53.90 and a 12 month high of $81.14. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.38.
Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 93.77% and a net margin of 2.46%. Brink’s’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brink’s will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have issued reports on BCO. StockNews.com upgraded Brink’s from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Brink’s from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brink’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.
In other news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 5,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $352,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Brink’s by 56.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Brink’s Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.
