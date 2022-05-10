British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,731.88 ($46.01).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($46.85) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($48.08) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,000 ($49.32) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($38.22) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

LON:BATS opened at GBX 3,350.50 ($41.31) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,507.50 ($30.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,456.50 ($42.61). The stock has a market cap of £76.25 billion and a PE ratio of 11.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,228 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,998.11.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 54.45 ($0.67) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.73%.

In other news, insider Tadeu Marroco sold 8,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,294 ($40.61), for a total transaction of £278,573.58 ($343,451.58). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 14 shares of company stock worth $46,081.

About British American Tobacco (Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.