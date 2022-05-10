Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 974.38 ($12.01).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BVIC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 985 ($12.14) price target on shares of Britvic in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.07) target price on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($12.95) target price on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of LON BVIC opened at GBX 814 ($10.04) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 810.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 870.17. The company has a market cap of £2.18 billion and a PE ratio of 21.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79. Britvic has a twelve month low of GBX 716.54 ($8.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,018 ($12.55).

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

