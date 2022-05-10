Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $19.59 on Tuesday. Broadstone Net Lease has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Broadstone Net Lease ( NYSE:BNL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.21%.

In related news, SVP Laurier J. Lessard, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $53,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $86,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter valued at $75,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter valued at $152,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter valued at $205,000. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

