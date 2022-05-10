Brokerages Anticipate Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Will Post Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) will report $1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.73 and the lowest is $1.63. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. reported earnings per share of $1.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full year earnings of $7.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.68 to $7.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.49 to $8.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.36. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AJG. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.30.

Shares of NYSE AJG traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,700. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $135.50 and a one year high of $187.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.62. The stock has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.93%.

In other news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 36,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.24, for a total value of $5,639,232.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,217 shares of company stock valued at $20,447,149. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AJG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

