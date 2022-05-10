Brokerages Anticipate Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.63 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) will post $68.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $84.00 million and the lowest is $46.30 million. Brigham Minerals posted sales of $37.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 81.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full year sales of $272.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $193.90 million to $327.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $296.13 million, with estimates ranging from $233.00 million to $353.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brigham Minerals.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.23 million. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 36.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

MNRL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In related news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 81,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $2,054,935.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 780,440 shares of company stock valued at $19,456,167. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNRL. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Brigham Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,194,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,596,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,220,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,571,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,140,000 after purchasing an additional 224,462 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,422,000 after purchasing an additional 204,245 shares during the period. 68.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MNRL opened at $25.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.84 and its 200-day moving average is $23.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Brigham Minerals has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $28.84.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous None dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.60%.

About Brigham Minerals (Get Rating)

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brigham Minerals (MNRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.