Brokerages Anticipate Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.83 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) will post $1.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.82 billion and the highest is $1.85 billion. Motorola Solutions reported sales of $1.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full year sales of $8.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.70 billion to $8.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.23 billion to $9.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.10. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.55.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $202.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.71. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $193.93 and a 12-month high of $273.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 44.13%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 916,409 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $212,900,000 after buying an additional 83,513 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 294.8% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth $102,748,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,897,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

