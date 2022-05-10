Brokerages Anticipate Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $335.56 Million

Brokerages expect Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) to post $335.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $362.70 million and the lowest is $313.00 million. Neurocrine Biosciences posted sales of $288.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $310.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.07 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.13.

In related news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 10,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $1,018,409.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,022 shares in the company, valued at $3,229,708.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $1,391,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,697 shares in the company, valued at $19,358,733.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,483 shares of company stock worth $3,241,957 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,986,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,871,000 after purchasing an additional 34,237 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,180,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,888,000 after purchasing an additional 176,500 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 52.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,885,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,241,000 after purchasing an additional 652,772 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,253,000 after purchasing an additional 67,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,377,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,360,000 after purchasing an additional 235,530 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $75.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.26 and a beta of 0.70. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $71.88 and a 1-year high of $108.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.70.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

