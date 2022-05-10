Brokerages Anticipate Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $487.38 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) to report sales of $487.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $482.00 million to $495.50 million. Watts Water Technologies posted sales of $467.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $463.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.80 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS.

WTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $148.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $812,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTS. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 688.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WTS stock opened at $132.60 on Tuesday. Watts Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $124.20 and a 1-year high of $212.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.73%.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

