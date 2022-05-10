Brokerages Anticipate WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.92 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $4.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for WESCO International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.83 billion and the highest is $4.97 billion. WESCO International reported sales of $4.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full year sales of $19.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.41 billion to $19.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $20.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.00 billion to $20.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 18.31%. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on WCC shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WESCO International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.43.

In other news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 7,344 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $881,353.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WCC. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 3,788.9% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 2,928.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in WESCO International during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in WESCO International during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCC opened at $130.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.17. WESCO International has a one year low of $93.80 and a one year high of $144.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.22.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

