Brokerages Expect American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $925.71 Million

Analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) will post $925.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Water Works’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $953.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $898.42 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full-year sales of $3.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $3.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share.

AWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $355,066,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $309,240,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,058,165,000 after acquiring an additional 906,203 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,724,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,269,966,000 after acquiring an additional 416,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,829,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,100,953,000 after acquiring an additional 252,689 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWK opened at $145.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44. American Water Works has a 12 month low of $144.20 and a 12 month high of $189.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.99%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

