Brokerages Expect Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $757.83 Million

Equities analysts expect Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) to announce sales of $757.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Atmos Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $755.83 million to $759.82 million. Atmos Energy posted sales of $605.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atmos Energy will report full year sales of $3.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $3.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Atmos Energy.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 18.91%. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on ATO. Barclays upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.25.

NYSE ATO opened at $113.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.27. Atmos Energy has a 12 month low of $85.80 and a 12 month high of $122.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.56%.

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 911,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,627,000 after purchasing an additional 249,589 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 41.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

