Brokerages Expect AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Equities analysts expect AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.33 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AXIS Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.34 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.32 billion. AXIS Capital reported sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AXIS Capital will report full year sales of $5.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.35 billion to $5.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $5.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AXIS Capital.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. AXIS Capital’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AXS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $806,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,909,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $56.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.92. AXIS Capital has a 52-week low of $44.49 and a 52-week high of $61.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 23.92%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

