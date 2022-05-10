Brokerages Expect Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) to Announce $1.05 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Camden National’s earnings. Camden National reported earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden National will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Camden National.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAC. Zacks Investment Research cut Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Camden National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Camden National stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.09. 23,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.85. Camden National has a fifty-two week low of $43.64 and a fifty-two week high of $52.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.20%.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Dufour acquired 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.43 per share, for a total transaction of $53,262.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 2,219 shares of company stock valued at $84,552 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Camden National by 134.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Camden National by 344.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Camden National in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Camden National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Camden National by 748.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

