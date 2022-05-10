Brokerages Expect Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) will report $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.36. Citizens Community Bancorp reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 12.29%.

Several analysts have commented on CZWI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of CZWI stock opened at $12.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $16.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.49.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CZWI. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 241.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 16,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

