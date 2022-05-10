Brokerages Expect Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) to Post -$0.19 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) to post ($0.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Clene’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Clene posted earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clene will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.68). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Clene.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Clene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a report on Monday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Clene in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Clene in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

CLNN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,931. The company has a current ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 9.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $165.07 million, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.71. Clene has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $17.82.

In other Clene news, Director David J. Matlin bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $55,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David J. Matlin bought 132,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $400,001.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,844,288 shares in the company, valued at $5,551,306.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 217,891 shares of company stock valued at $647,102. 28.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLNN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Clene by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Clene by 7,045.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

