Brokerages Expect Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) will report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dyadic International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dyadic International will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dyadic International.

Get Dyadic International alerts:

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 58.65% and a negative net margin of 543.68%. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Dyadic International from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Dyadic International by 77.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Teramo Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dyadic International in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Dyadic International during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dyadic International by 1,167.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 12,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Dyadic International by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 17,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DYAI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.89. 229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,458. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.88. Dyadic International has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $6.89.

About Dyadic International (Get Rating)

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 platform and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, bi/tri-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dyadic International (DYAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.