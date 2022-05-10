Brokerages Expect First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) to Announce $0.62 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) will announce $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. First Guaranty Bancshares posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 23.43%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGBI opened at $27.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.48. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $27.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

In other First Guaranty Bancshares news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $30,802.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FGBI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 12,516 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael boosted its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 77,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. 7.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

