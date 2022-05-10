Brokerages Expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Analysts expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) to post $1.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.50 billion and the lowest is $1.45 billion. First Republic Bank reported sales of $1.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full year sales of $5.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $6.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.77 billion to $7.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Republic Bank.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $194.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.29.

FRC stock opened at $144.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $142.32 and a 52-week high of $222.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.71%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 106,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. 94.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Republic Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Republic Bank (FRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.