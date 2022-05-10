Brokerages Expect i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) to post sales of $71.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.88 million and the highest is $74.37 million. i3 Verticals posted sales of $49.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full-year sales of $299.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $296.00 million to $301.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $333.45 million, with estimates ranging from $324.72 million to $343.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on i3 Verticals from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, i3 Verticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.90.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 177.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 215.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IIIV opened at $25.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.55. i3 Verticals has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $32.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.66 million, a P/E ratio of -80.80, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.40.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

