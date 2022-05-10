Brokerages Expect Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) to Post $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Limestone Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 11.93%.

LMST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Limestone Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

NASDAQ LMST opened at $20.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.68. Limestone Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.59 and a 52-week high of $23.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Limestone Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in Limestone Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $589,000. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 102,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Limestone Bancorp by 190.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 119,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 78,333 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Limestone Bancorp by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 138,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 19,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Limestone Bancorp by 728.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 12,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.63% of the company’s stock.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

