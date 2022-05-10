Brokerages Expect Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Livent’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Livent reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 600%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Livent will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Livent.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.92 million. Livent had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LTHM. Mizuho upped their price objective on Livent from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen upgraded Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Livent from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Livent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

LTHM traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,925. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 88.26, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.18. Livent has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $33.04.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Livent by 40.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Livent by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Livent by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 50,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Livent by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 66,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Livent by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

