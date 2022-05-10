Brokerages Expect Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.35 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) to report $5.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Macy’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.30 billion and the highest is $5.41 billion. Macy’s reported sales of $4.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full-year sales of $24.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.53 billion to $24.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $24.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.25 billion to $25.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.45. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 53.59%. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Macy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of M stock opened at $22.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

Macy’s declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $26,390.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 6,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $162,737.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,465 shares of company stock valued at $759,227 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,635,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,603,000 after purchasing an additional 292,269 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 37.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 413,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after acquiring an additional 112,504 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth $4,948,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth $10,617,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Macy’s by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 867,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,700,000 after buying an additional 87,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

