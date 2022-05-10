Brokerages Expect Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) to Announce -$0.17 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Olink Holding AB (publ)’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.17). Olink Holding AB (publ) posted earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 64.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Olink Holding AB (publ) will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.38). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Olink Holding AB (publ).

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $43.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.50 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) stock opened at $11.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.88. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 1.95. Olink Holding AB has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $38.78.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 8,387 shares during the period. 28.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

