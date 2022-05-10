Brokerages Expect Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) to Post $3.40 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) to post earnings of $3.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Saia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.04. Saia reported earnings of $2.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Saia will report full-year earnings of $12.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.80 to $13.43. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $13.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $15.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.26. Saia had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $661.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Saia’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SAIA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Saia from $273.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Saia from $350.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America downgraded Saia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Saia from $347.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.46.

SAIA opened at $210.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.79. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.51. Saia has a one year low of $187.02 and a one year high of $365.50.

In other news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $161,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total transaction of $4,346,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Saia by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

