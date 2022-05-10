Brokerages Expect Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.85 Billion

Analysts expect that Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.85 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.88 billion and the lowest is $1.82 billion. Sonoco Products posted sales of $1.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full year sales of $7.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.20 billion to $7.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.51 billion to $7.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.14.

In related news, VP Harold G. Cummings III purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.45 per share, with a total value of $124,190.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $104,779.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,347,691.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SON. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 5.5% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $59.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -152.59, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $54.34 and a 1-year high of $69.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently -461.53%.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

