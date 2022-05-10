Brokerages Expect Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $309.10 Million

Analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) will post $309.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $301.50 million and the highest is $313.10 million. Utz Brands posted sales of $269.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $300.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.66 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UTZ shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Stephens cut shares of Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.43.

NYSE UTZ opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Utz Brands has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $29.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 63.67 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is 104.77%.

In related news, Director Antonio F. Fernandez acquired 25,700 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.76 per share, with a total value of $353,632.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dylan Lissette acquired 7,374 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.77 per share, for a total transaction of $101,539.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 48,399 shares of company stock worth $666,617 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 7.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 7.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 3.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 1.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 14.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

