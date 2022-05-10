Brokerages Expect Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.69 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) will report $3.69 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Westlake’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.32 billion. Westlake reported sales of $2.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake will report full year sales of $14.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.88 billion to $15.85 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $14.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.21 billion to $15.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Westlake.

Get Westlake alerts:

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $1.13. Westlake had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Westlake’s revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Westlake in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Westlake from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Westlake from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Westlake from $140.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.85.

In related news, CAO L. Benjamin Ederington sold 12,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $1,757,271.89. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,410.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 6,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.35, for a total value of $748,711.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,659 shares of company stock worth $6,477,945. Insiders own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 9,256 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Westlake by 379.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 9,743 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Westlake by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Westlake by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000.

NYSE:WLK opened at $133.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.19. Westlake has a 52-week low of $78.06 and a 52-week high of $141.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is 6.09%.

About Westlake (Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westlake (WLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.