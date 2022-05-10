Brokers Offer Predictions for 30429 (TNT.TO)’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:TNT)

30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of 30429 (TNT.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.57.

30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$35.46 million during the quarter.

30429 has a 52-week low of C$5.93 and a 52-week high of C$7.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

