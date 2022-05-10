Brokers Set Expectations for Advantest Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ATEYY)

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Advantest in a report released on Saturday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo forecasts that the company will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Advantest’s FY2024 earnings at $5.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.96 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.
About Advantest (Get Rating)
Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.
