Brokers Set Expectations for Advantest Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ATEYY)

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Advantest in a report released on Saturday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo forecasts that the company will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Advantest’s FY2024 earnings at $5.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.96 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

OTCMKTS:ATEYY opened at $64.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.16. Advantest has a 12 month low of $64.28 and a 12 month high of $105.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.76 and its 200 day moving average is $82.16.

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

