Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM):

5/9/2022 – Brookfield Asset Management was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/2/2022 – Brookfield Asset Management was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/30/2022 – Brookfield Asset Management was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/27/2022 – Brookfield Asset Management was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $71.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $68.00.

4/21/2022 – Brookfield Asset Management was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/19/2022 – Brookfield Asset Management was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/13/2022 – Brookfield Asset Management was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/11/2022 – Brookfield Asset Management was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/7/2022 – Brookfield Asset Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $64.00 to $62.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Brookfield Asset Management is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:BAM traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.16. 3,402,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,793,169. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.74 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.06 and a 200 day moving average of $56.36.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.21%. On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 23.43%.

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $18,157,785.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $190,370.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,841,660 shares of company stock worth $77,620,655 in the last three months.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

