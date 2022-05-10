Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) – Desjardins reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 8th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.40. Desjardins also issued estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BBU. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $68.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Shares of BBU stock opened at $22.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.34 and a beta of 1.54. Brookfield Business Partners has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $51.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.31). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 16.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 39.7% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 154,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 6.4% in the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 98,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 8.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,871,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,782,000 after purchasing an additional 215,739 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 52.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 65,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 22,588 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 650.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 29,256 shares during the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

