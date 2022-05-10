Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (TSE:BBU) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (TSE:BBU – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report issued on Sunday, May 8th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.68.

Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported C($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.33 by C($2.65). The business had revenue of C$16.99 billion for the quarter.

