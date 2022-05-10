Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) announced its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:BEP opened at $34.07 on Tuesday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1 year low of $30.93 and a 1 year high of $41.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of -54.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -206.45%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEP. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 44.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 583,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after buying an additional 178,751 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 10.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 7,236 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BEP. Raymond James set a $42.00 price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.19.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

