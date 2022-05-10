Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.11.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of BRO traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.00. The stock had a trading volume of 19,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,399. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $50.78 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 19.35%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.99 per share, with a total value of $100,183.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,542.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hugh M. Brown acquired 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,159.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,950,306.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,088.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth $44,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

