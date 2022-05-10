BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.14.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BRP Group from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America raised shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of BRP Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.
BRP traded down $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,480. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 113.80 and a beta of 1.53. BRP Group has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $45.36.
In related news, insider John A. Valentine bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.34 per share, for a total transaction of $27,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Trevor Baldwin bought 13,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $333,302.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 29,617 shares of company stock valued at $744,828 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRP. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP Group during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in BRP Group in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BRP Group by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BRP Group by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in BRP Group by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.
BRP Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.
