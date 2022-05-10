BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.14.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BRP Group from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America raised shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of BRP Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

BRP traded down $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,480. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 113.80 and a beta of 1.53. BRP Group has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $45.36.

BRP Group ( NYSE:BRP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.13 million. Equities analysts anticipate that BRP Group will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John A. Valentine bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.34 per share, for a total transaction of $27,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Trevor Baldwin bought 13,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $333,302.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 29,617 shares of company stock valued at $744,828 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRP. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP Group during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in BRP Group in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BRP Group by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BRP Group by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in BRP Group by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

