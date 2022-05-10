Bryant R. Riley Purchases 25,000 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.70 per share, with a total value of $1,217,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,723,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,725,343.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

B. Riley Financial stock traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.65. The company had a trading volume of 13,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,933. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $45.04 and a one year high of $91.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.82 and a 200 day moving average of $69.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $422.11 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 26.88%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 67.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Taurus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of B. Riley Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

