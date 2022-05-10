BTIG Research Lowers RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target to $120.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $250.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 74.77% from the stock’s current price.

RNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $295.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $210.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $185.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $228.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.55.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $68.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 0.93. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $68.38 and a 12 month high of $315.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 126.80% and a negative net margin of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $467.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 4.8% in the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in RingCentral by 0.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 60.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 5.4% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile (Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.